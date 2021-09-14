MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man is accused of torturing and killing his father in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright said Zachary Hobbs abused his father in a house on Eureka Landing Road in Uriah.

The father, identified as Charles Douglas Hobbs, died from his injuries.

Investigators said the younger Hobbs, went to his father's house, taped him to a chair, and tortured him. The allegations include Hobbs putting screws underneath his father's fingernails.

Sheriff Tom Boatwright said when Zachary Hobbs left, the father was able to free himself and call 911. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said it's unclear why Hobbs assaulted his father.

After a day-long manhunt, Zachary Hobbs was found in Mobile and arrested. He's expected to be taken to the Monroe County Jail on Tuesday.