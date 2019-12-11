MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Some of Mobile's finest taking a break from fighting crime and dressing up for a good cause. It's a cause close to the men and women of the badge -- "The Family of the Fallen" -- a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide assistance to the families of fallen officers killed in the line of duty.
MOD Pizza hosting the event "Mr. & Ms. Gulf Coast Finest." The officers dressing up in their finest and strutting their stuff on the red carpet for a panel of judges -- including Chief Lawrence Battiste.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what kind of talents my officers have beyond law enforcemnet officers," said Chief Battiste.
Chief Battiste believes it's a great cause bringing the community together to remember the ultimate sacrifice of Mobile's fallen officers.
"Our goal is to make sure the families of every one of these officers that has given their life to the citizens of Mobile. That they will never be forgotten. We will always remember them... We will always celebrate their life and the sacrifice they made for the city," said Battiste.
Judges taking note of every detail. Everything from the overall look to personality, talent, and props -- both big and small.
Cpl. Darlene Looney brought her foster dog Sammy -- a big hit with not only the crowd but also the judges.
"I couldn't really do a talent up here because I do running competitions -- so I thought I might as well bring my passion -- and my passion is fostering dogs," said Looney.
"I just thought it would be fun. Just a good way to come out and have fun -- and show everybody that I look good," said MPD Officer Nathaniel McCarty.
McCarty had confidence in his purple velvet suit -- and the ladies responded as he did his thing for the crowd. And he apparently had what they were looking for. Officer McCarty along with Detective Ophelia Weathington taking home the crown and title.
$400 was donated to Family of the Fallen. MOD Pizza also donated 50% of all pizza sales to the foundation.
