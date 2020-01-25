MONROEVILLE, Ala. --Monroeville Police Department reports that with the joint aid of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Conecuh County Sheriff's Office, and Repton Police Department, they have taken Dustin Mack Bartlett into custody for the murder of Dylan Haimes.
On the morning of January 24, 2020, Mr. Haimes was found deceased inside the Travel Inn from an apparent gunshot wound. Mr. Barlett was booked into the Monroe County Detention Facility later that night where he awaits a bond hearing.
