FRISCO CITY, Ala. -- According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Charles Dale has been arrested.

They state he has been charged with murder but more charges will probably come pending the investigation.

The victim has also been identified as Scott Woodall.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Frisco City Food Mart on Highway 21 around 8 AM Thursday morning after a knife wielding man blocked employees from entering the store. That is when a person who drove up to get gas was ambushed by the suspect identified as Charles Dale.

Investigators say Dale was able to grab a gun from inside that car.

“The suspect jumps into the vehicle with him and they begin to take off and go behind the store and he apparently shot the victim,” said Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright.

That victim died on scene.

Investigators say Dale kept the rifle and barricaded himself in another car.

“Deputies and officers arrived on scene,” Boatwright said. “The suspect at that time was barricaded in a vehicle. Suspect fired shots at the officers, the officers returned fire striking the individual.”

Boatwright says his deputies know Dale well. He says Dale has been causing trouble at local businesses in Frisco City for months.

“This right here is a prime example of the failure of our mental health system in the State of Alabama,” he said. “We have dealt with this individual every week on a daily basis in the last several months.”

Investigators say Dale was shot at least two times.

He is at a Pensacola hospital and it is unclear if he will survive.

A deputy broke his shoulder during the shootout trying to duck for cover.