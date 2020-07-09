MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Human remains believed to be connected with a woman's disappearance were found Wednesday night in a remote wooded area of Monroe County, the sheriff's office there reports.
Authorities had been searching for 55-year-old Stephanie Rivers Simpson.
Sheriff Tom Boatwright said the remains were found about 8:30 p.m. during a search. He said the remains were found in a shallow grave and had been there for several days.
Boatwright told FOX10 News this morning that a suspect is in custody and that his agency would most likely announce an arrest today.
The remains were discovered by a recently formed task force that included Monroe County Sheriff Deputies, Clarke County Sheriff Deputies, Monroeville Police Department Officers, Monroe County Rescue Squad and Special Agents with the State Bureau of Investigations, Major Crimes Division discovered human remains in a remote wooded area of Monroe County.
Sheriff Boatwright stated he is committed to the safety and security of Monroe County citizens and will vigorously pursue justice for victims of crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.