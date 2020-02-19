MONROE CO., Ala. (WALA) - Monroe County officials confirmed that Pastor Garyl Jermaine Gibbs was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of sodomy 2nd.
His bond has been set at $75,000.
Monroe County Sheriff Thomas Boatright confirmed the arrest after the Monroe County Grand Jury issued an indictment against the 47-year-old.
Officials with the sheriff's office say Gibbs is the pastor of the Call To Life Apostolic Church. He is currently being held at the Monroe County Detention Facility.
