MONTGOMERY, Ala. --The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Anderson Green.
Green is a 62-year-old black male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.
He was last seen on October 11, 2020 around 3:13 am walking away from his residence in the Windywood Drive area of Montgomery, Alabama.
He was wearing gray sweat pants, a black t-shirt, and brown boots.
If you have any information regarding the whereabout of Anderson Green, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 241-2651
