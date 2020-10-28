MONTGOMERY, Ala. --The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Laahban Stillwell.
Stillwell is a 16 year old black female with a tattoo on her middle chest area.
She was last seen on October 26, 2020 wearing a gray sweatsuit in the area of Carmichael Road at around 6:00 pm in Montgomery, Alabama.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Laahban Stillwell please contact Montgomery Police Department at (334) 320-6888 or call 911.
