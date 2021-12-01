JEMISON, Ala. (WALA) -- More FedEx packages have been found dumped in Alabama -- this time in central Alabama's Chilton County.

The Jemison Police Department reports it has recovered 20 or more FedEx packages that appear to have been dumped just off the road alongside County Road 166.

This comes just days after it was learned that a FedEx Ground driver dumped hundreds packages into a ravine in a wooded area of Blount County.

The packages in Chilton County include shipping addresses on County Roads 166, 48, 51, 164, 42, 29, 43, 936 and North Dakota Road, according to police in Jemison. The JPD stated on Facebook: "We are in the process of contacting officials with FedEx so that they can investigate this situation and contact their customers."

In an update on the Blount County case, Sheriff Mark Moon said Tuesday that there were about 450 victims after hundreds of packages were discovered dumped last month in the ravine north of Birmingham.

The driver in the Blount County case, whose name hasn't been released, has been identified and questioned, Moon said.

FedEx said in a statement that the person involved was no longer providing service for FedEx Ground and added it was cooperating with law enforcement on its investigation.

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care,″ FedEx said, adding that it would deliver recovered packages wherever possible and seek resolution for any damaged shipments.

Following the discovery of the packages dumped in Blount County, deputies guarded the site, and FedEx sent multiple trucks and drivers from across the South to take away the packages, according to the sheriff.