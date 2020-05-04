MOBILE, Ala. -- According to the Alabama Department of Revenue, the deadline for March, April, and May motor vehicle registrations has been extended again to June 19, 2020.
The extension includes the registration of vehicles purchased or otherwise acquired whereby the 20 day registration requirement falls during the period of March 17, 2020 through June 19, 2020.
The extension also applies to motor vehicle registrations and renewals for vehicles registered pursuant to the International Registration Plan. Registrants will also be granted an extension to surrender license plates in order to comply with the mandatory liability insurance law.
Penalty charges associated with March, April, and May 2020 motor vehicle registrations/ renewals extended through June 19, 2020, will also not be charged until June 22, 2020. And penalty charges associated with motor vehicle property tax payments extended through June 19, 2020 will not be charged until June 22, 2020.
