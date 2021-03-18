STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. (WALA) -- A NASA rocket roared to life at Stennis Space Center Thursday.

This was the second test of the Artemis Core Stage rocket and it comes after the first test was aborted early.

It was two months ago the Artemis Core Stage rocket was fired for the first time. That test ending after just 67 seconds.

Thursday’s second test was a success according to NASA after the rocket was tested fired for more than 8 minutes.

It happened under the clear blue Mississippi sky. The rocket NASA has bet billions on did not disappoint.

“Super excited about today and actually came out all the way from California just for 8 minutes of hot fire testing,” said Dan Adamski, a retired rocket engineer.

Adamski is a retired rocket engineer with 40 years of experience. This test a big one that he just could not miss, giving him the chance to watch the largest core stage ever built fire for the second time and see the engines he worked on in the past generate 1.6 million pounds of thrust.

“When we came off the bus I walked right to the front row, except for those red chairs that said reserved,” said Adamski. “I’m sitting in that front row. I want to be as close as I can to this thing.”

The core stage is a piece of the Space Launch System which will be the world’s most powerful rocket.

Thursday’s test is a do-over. The goal to get more data after the last one was aborted after 67 seconds because of conservative test perimeters designed to protect the rocket.

The hot fire on Thursday went for more than 8 minutes which is what they were hoping for as NASA simulated a launch while the rocket was strapped into the test stand.

“It’s a very important test,” said Joe Cassady, Executive Director for Space at Aerojet Rocketdyne. “We want to make sure we’re ready to go to the cape and this will do it for us today.”

It is important because this exact rocket will launch the un-crewed Artemis 1 mission which will fly around the moon.

Eventually the program aims to the get the first woman and the next man on the lunar surface by 2024.

After the Moon the goal is Mars which is exciting for Cassady.

“The fact that we’re going to take the first woman and the next man to the moon is just one step along the way because we’re going to use this same rocket for the next 25 years and we’re going to start those missions out to Mars using this hardware,” he said.

This NASA rocket has Alabama ties.

It was designed at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

This test on the Gulf Coast putting the rocket another step closer to a Florida launch.

An exciting moment for those who watched in person.

“A rocket engine test and in this case a core stage firing it is truly an emotional experience and you feel it on almost all your senses,” Adamski said.

As long as everything comes back good, the next step is sending it to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to get ready for launch.

Blast off could happen later this year or next year.