MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- National Weather Service survey teams confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in southern Alabama on Sunday.
The first twister was in Conecuh County around 4:47 p.m. and stayed on the ground for about six minutes.
The NWS said it touched down on the western side of I-65 at the Owassa exit and crossed the interstate where it went through the woods for about 2.3 miles.
A video sent to FOX10 News by Danielle Smith shows the small tornado as it formed along the interstate. There was minor damage to trees and a tin roof of a building and no injuries were reported.
The tornado was ranked as an EF-0 with 75 mph winds.
The second tornado was in Butler County near McKenzie.
It destroyed a shed and knocked down a power line near Garden Road. A mobile home also suffered minor damage. It was on the ground for about a mile and lifted after about three minutes.
The second tornado was also ranked an EF-0 with 75 mph winds.
