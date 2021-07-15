PASCAGOULA, MS. (WALA)- It's taken nearly 40 years, but a baby found dead in coastal Mississippi now has a brand new headstone with her name on it.

The 18-month-old was given the name "Delta Dawn" after she was found in the swamps of the Escatawpa River in 1982.

A few months ago, investigators finally identified her as "Alisha Heinrich" from Missouri, thanks to some hard work.

Thursday, there was a ceremony at her gravesite for that new marker.

"I said from day one, I prayed that I would live long enough to find out who she was, and I said, once I know who she is, If I ever do I said then I will put a new marker down with her real name, date of birth and everything on it, which I did," said retired Jackson County Deputy, Virgil Moore.

He was with a crew who found a lifeless baby in the Escatawpa River in 1982. When no one claimed the child, Moore gave the baby Jane Doe a funeral and paid to put a marker on her grave.

Moore said, "I didn't want that Doe on there. I said just 'Baby Jane known only to God'. She was known only to God for many years"

As decades passed and no one ever claimed the child, the case haunted Moore. In 2009, it was Moore who asked to exhume the baby's body for DNA testing. Finally, the moment he prayed for. This past December, baby Jane, or Delta Dawn as she had been lovingly called, was identified.

Investigators said through a genealogy report, the baby's DNA matched to a family in Missouri. The 18-month-old child was Alisha Ann Heinrich.

Thursday, the headstone Moore bought for her was upgraded to one with Alisha's real name.

"They called me and I went to look at it. When I looked at it for the first time I, I couldn't hold it back. It got me," Moore said through tears.

From online sleuths to the faithful investigators in the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, everyone in Pascagoula and beyond wanted this case solved and they wanted it bad! University of South Alabama Junior Olivia McCarter did too. It was her work with a forensic research service that finally connected the dots.

"This case was solved and powered with so much love by Pascagoula and everyone involved and it's amazing to see," said McCarter. "It is really bitter sweet. I'm used to working on cases and they don't have any family anymore. Nobody really cares about them, but it's the complete opposite with Alisha. She's got family in Pascagoula who's always been her family then she's got her real family."

This case isn't over. It's still a mystery how Alisha died. Her mother, Gwendolyn Clemons, also went missing in 1982 and has never been found.

A person of interest in the case died. Still, Jackson County Investigators said they wont stop until they figure out what happened to this mother and daughter.