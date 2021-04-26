The state of Alabama will soon allow people with past convictions of certain low-level crimes to apply to have their records wiped clean.
The bill called the Record Expungement Designed to Enhance Employment and Eliminate Recidivism Act — or the REDEEMER Act — would allow people with certain nonviolent misdemeanor convictions to apply to have their records expunged if they have met a variety of conditions.
It was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey.
It will allow people with certain nonviolent misdemeanor convictions to apply to have their records expunged if they met conditions.
The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Linda Coleman of Madison, says it will help people who made a mistake in their past move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.