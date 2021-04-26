The state of Alabama will soon allow people with past convictions of certain low-level crimes to apply to have their records wiped clean.

The bill called the Record Expungement Designed to Enhance Employment and Eliminate Recidivism Act — or the REDEEMER Act — would allow people with certain nonviolent misdemeanor convictions to apply to have their records expunged if they have met a variety of conditions.

It was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey.

The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Linda Coleman of Madison, says it will help people who made a mistake in their past move forward.