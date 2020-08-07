BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Southeastern Conference on Friday announced the two additional non-divisional opponents each school will play as part of the SEC's conference-only football schedule in 2020.

The identification of each school's two additional non-divisional opponents follows last week's announcement of a 10-game season beginning September 26. The SEC plans to publicly announce the dates for all games within the next two weeks as it continues to monitor developments around COVID-19.

Under normal circumstances, SEC schools play the other six teams in their division, two non-divisional opponents and four out-of-conference games each season. In the newly revised schedule for 2020, each school will play four non-divisional opponents in addition to the other six teams in its division.

2020 SEC NON-DIVISIONAL OPPONENTS:

ALABAMA

Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee

Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri

ARKANSAS

Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri

Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida

AUBURN

Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia

Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina

FLORIDA

Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Ole Miss

Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M

GEORGIA

Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama

Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas

KENTUCKY

Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn

Added opponents: vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama

LSU

Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida

Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt

OLE MISS

Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt

Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky

Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia

MISSOURI

Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State

Added opponents: vs. Alabama, at LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU

Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss

TENNESSEE

Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas

Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn

TEXAS A&M

Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina

Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee

VANDERBILT

Previously scheduled: vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M

Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State

