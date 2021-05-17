As the social media market gets more competitive, it seems more and more people are coming up with more and more and more hyper-sensitive revenue streams.

Like the NewNew app. Just think TikTok meets Facebook. According to the website, the app that lets you control multiple aspects of other's people's lives.

The Los Angeles startup company bills its product as creating a human stock market. On the app fans pay to vote to control some of a creator's day-to-day decisions.

For example, one guy couldn't decide what to eat. So to help solve his dinner dilemma people/voters paid roughly $5 to make the decision for him. The majority verdict was Korean food, which is what he got.

Courtne Smith is the brain child of the application, and during interviews described the app as being aimed at creators: writers, painters, musicians, fashion designers and bloggers.

The point is for them to better connect with their fans or followers on social media, and monetize that connection.

When a so-called creator sets up a NewNew account and attracts followers, he or she is encouraged to ask them via video clips to vote on aspects of their work and personal life.

In addition to voting, followers can also pay extra - from $20 - to ask a NewNew creator to do something, like name a character in a book after them. But the creator can reject all of these "bids."

NewNew reportedly launched about two months ago, and has about 100 creators on board.

Whether it will it become the next big thing on social media, will be up to the fans to decide.