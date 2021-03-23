The 2021 red snapper fishing season for vessels with federal for-hire reef fish permits is 63 days in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico, NOAA has announced.

The season for federally permitted for-hire vessels will begin at 12:01 a.m., local time, on June 1, 2021, and will close at 12:01 a.m., local time, on August 3, 2021.

Private Anglers Note: Each Gulf state will set the private angling season for state and federal waters. Please check with your state agency for specific dates.

HOW THE SEASON WAS DETERMINED:

The red snapper total recreational quota is 7,399,000 pounds whole weight. 7% is allocated to the private angling component and 42.3% is allocated to the for-hire component.

For the for-hire component:

The 2021 quota for the federal for-hire component is 3,130,000 pounds whole weight.



The annual catch target for the federal for-hire component is 2,848,000 pounds whole weight, which is 91% of the quota.



The number of days for the federal for-hire component to harvest its annual catch target was projected using recent catch rates and mean weights.

REGULATIONS FOR FISHING IN FEDERAL WATERS:

Vessels with a Federal Gulf Charter/Headboat Permit for Reef Fish:

Persons aboard a federally permitted for-hire vessel cannot fish for or possess red snapper in federal or state waters when the federal for-hire season is closed.



If the federal permit is transferred off the vessel, persons aboard the vessel cannot, at any time during that fishing year, fish for or possess red snapper in federal waters when the federal for-hire season is closed.



These restrictions apply even if the vessel is not acting as a charter vessel; for example, the captain is taking his family fishing.



These restrictions apply regardless of any other permit on the vessel.



Relevant regulations: 50 CRF 622.39(c) and 622.41(q)(2)(iii)(B).

State licensed for-hire vessels without a Federal Gulf Charter/Headboat Permit for Reef Fish:

The delegation of management to the Gulf states for the red snapper private angling component does not allow for-hire vessels to fish for or possess red snapper in or from federal waters without a federal for-hire permit.



Please see state regulations relative to fishing for red snapper in state waters.

Vessels with a Federal Gulf of Mexico Commercial Reef Fish Permit:

Persons aboard the vessel can recreationally fish for red snapper when the private angling season is open if they declare they are recreationally fishing when they hail out through the vessel monitoring system (VMS), or call-in system.

This does not apply if the vessel also has a Federal Gulf Charter/Headboat Permit for Reef Fish (see above).

While on a recreational trip, each person aboard is restricted to the bag limit, no commercial quantities of any reef fish species can be on board, and the fish may not be sold.

Relevant regulations: 50 CFR 622.39(b), 622.28(e), 622.38(a)(2).

SOURCE: NOAA