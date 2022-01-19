Northern Alabama boy missing, may be in danger

WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Weaver Police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old boy who may be in danger.
Jaylan Levi Roach is believed to be with Alora Bovard. He was last seen January 17 around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Parker Boulevard.
Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Roach is asked to call Weaver Police at (256) 820-0530 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.