Northern Alabama boy missing, may be in danger

WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Weaver Police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old boy who may be in danger.

Jaylan Levi Roach is believed to be with Alora Bovard. He was last seen January 17 around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Parker Boulevard.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Roach is asked to call Weaver Police at (256) 820-0530 or call 911.