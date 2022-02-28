OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A Walton County man wanted on an active warrant for attempted first-degree homicide by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is now in custody in Geneva County Ala., the agency said.
The OCSO said 32-year old Cristian "Alex" Douglas, last known to live in Mossy Head, was picked up Friday evening.
OCSO investigators say Douglas shot a man in the face with a shotgun on Feb. 11 while the man was driving his truck down Clint Mason Road.
The victim then ran off the road and hit a power pole. He told OCSO deputies Douglas was driving a maroon Mustang when he shot him.
The shooting victim was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment and was in critical condition prior to his release Feb. 15.
