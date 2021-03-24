The national Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday morning said another outbreak of severe storms across the South could spawn tornadoes in several southern states.

Meteorologists warned of the potential for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for miles.

The greatest threat is expected Thursday into Thursday evening in parts of Mississippi, Alabama and west Tennessee, but other states also could be affected.

The Storm Prediction Center warned the worst of it could include the Alabama cities of Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa.