ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A nonprofit group is accepting donations to help clean up an Alabama state park that was badly damaged by a tornado earlier this month.
The Alabama State Parks Foundation will take contributions to restore Joe Wheeler State Park near Rogersville. Park superintendent Chad Davis says as many as 150 acres of the park was badly damaged. That includes campgrounds and day-use areas that are closed indefinitely. Dozens of trees are down and some buildings were damaged.
Davis says the park would be working with the Alabama Forestry Commission during the cleanup.
