Parts of Clarke and Washington County get dusting of snow

Fat Tuesday on the Gulf Coast usually means streets full of people.

This year, thanks to coronavirus and cold, things looked a little different.

Especially in areas like Clarke and Washington County, where snowflakes rained down instead of the usual beads.

Some had mixed feelings.

"At my age, not so much fun, but its beautiful. I think its beautiful, but its rare for us. So we enjoy looking at it, but we like to look from a distance," said Jane Roberts, who wasted no time getting extra gas for her generator just in case soon after snow started falling. Her husband, Charlie Roberts, didn't feel the same way.

People say while spending Mardi Gras at home wasn't their first choice, they're happy they don't have to stay out too long in this weather.

"We have plenty of coats, everything to stay warm, and we can stay inside. So we just wanted to get out before it got too bad," said Roberts.

Black ice luckily wasn't too much of an issue, we're told, much of Tuesday morning.

Crews tell us they hope the roads stay problem free.

"Once the traffic starts to die down, it will be more slippery than it is now," said Joe Martin, with Clarke County Road and Bridge, who had been out patrolling roads since 4 am.

Martin asks folks to take main roads if they can, as they don't freeze over as fast as county roads.