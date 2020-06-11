JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) -- As protests continue across the nation, one happened on a much smaller scale, but the message was the same: A stand against police brutality and a plea for unity happened in Jackson.
It was a quiet and peaceful march that took about nine minutes from Jackson Middle School to city hall.
There were dozens of people with masks on and signs up reading “Black lives matter” and “Christ is not in racism”.
Leading the way, holding a sign that said “March on Jackson”, was the Jackson Police Department.
When everyone got to city hall, Chief Jerry Taylor took to the podium to condemn what happened to George Floyd and ask for unity.
Other pastors, the local NAACP and city leaders , along with the Democratic candidate for Congress, Kiani Gardner spoke.
March organizer, Rev. Thaddeus Douglas also spoke, asking for the city to consider taking down some Confederate monuments in Jackson.
One of those, a cannon at city hall, that represents a piece of Civil War history. The plaque describing what it is, was taken down and Rev. Douglas said, that’s a start.
Overall a very peaceful march to unity happening in Clarke County.
