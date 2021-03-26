ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Atmore police, on Friday, March 26, at approximately 1:19 a.m., officers responded to a call in response to a pedestrian being hit by a commercial vehicle (truck), owned by Billy Barnes Enterprises in Frisco City, around the 1700 block of South Main Street (AL 21.)
They say when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the body of a male under the vehicle's trailer.
The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Clemente Terrance G. Sims from Iron City, Georgia. Sims was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Details of the traffic crash are pending due to the on going investigation.
