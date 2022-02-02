MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- A bill that would get rid of requiring concealed carry permits in Alabama cleared a state Senate committee on Wednesday.

If the measure makes it to the governor's desk, Alabama would join 21 other states that do not require the permits.

Many sheriffs in the state are opposing the bill, saying it will make it easier for criminals to get their hands on guns and endanger the lives of law enforcement officers.

“No one can stop them, no one can question them. It’s just a bad deal all the way around, we don’t know about it we don’t know how to protect other people,” said Baldwin County Deputy Sheriff Curtis Summerlin.

But supporters of the bill said there is no proof that permits help with public safety.

"I have yet to have anyone show me actual evidence of an increase in crime, an increase in violent crime, gun crime, murder rate, anything in any of the 21 states where constitutional carry has been passed. So the public safety component to me is a non-issue," said State Rep. Andrew Sorrell.

The bill will dead to the full State Senate for consideration.

A similar bill sponsored by Citronelle Representative Shane Stringer has been introduced in the state House.