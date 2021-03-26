Women's History Month is an annual declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.
Holly Caplan, career and confidence coach, spoke during FOX10 News at 4pm on Friday about helping women get back into the workforce.
More than two million women have left the workforce since the pandemic began with Black and brown women hit hardest by the economic crisis. Before the COVID-19 crisis, women made up majority of the work force and nearly three quarters of service industries that have suffered most due to closures.
"The majority of women who lost their jobs during the COVID pandemic were in retail. Women accounted for 61-percent of those furloughed or laid off," Caplan explained.
Caplan shared some advice for women who want to reinvent themselves; with News Anchor Lenise Ligon.
