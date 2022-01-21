ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Poarch Band of Creek Indians announced plans to build a new meat-processing facility.

The state-of-the-art USDA inspected facility will have the capacity to process up to 125 cattle per week, according to a press release issued Thursday.

The tribe intends to expand production on Perdido River Farms (PRF), which it has owned and operated since 1992, and said it will be able to harvest and process cattle and hogs for both livestock-producing customers and a retail and wholesale business.

Current processing facilities across the Southeast have limited capacity for new business and the new facility will help meet that demand and create a larger capacity for meat processing in the future, the tribe said.

“I am excited about the opportunities this project creates for our region’s farmers and the agriculture industry. Like so many other local meat producers, we have had no other option other than to send the cattle we raised right here at Perdido River Farms out of state for processing. This new facility will provide us and other farmers the opportunity to process locally-raised beef and pork right here in Atmore,”Poarch Band of Creek Indians Chairwoman and CEO, Stephanie A. Bryan said in the release.

“Not only will that make bringing a wonderful product to market easier and more cost-effective, it will also give Alabama producers an opportunity to be part of the ‘farm- to-table’ movement that is so important to both consumers and local agriculture,” Bryan said.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.