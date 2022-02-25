MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect is in custody in Monroeville after police say he fired shots at several police cars.

This happened about 3:05 p.m. Thursday on Bartley Avenue.

At least four Monroeville police cars were hit by bullets, but no one was injured.

A suspect was taken into custody, but police have not named that person.

The Monroeville Police Department said Friday that the prior day offers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at a residence on Bartley Ave. When officers arrived near the scene a subject immediately began firing at the responding officers and one officer returned fire, police said.

Police said the subject was taken into custody uninjured.

The Monroeville Police Department will be investigating the initial report of a person with a gunshot wound, but the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.