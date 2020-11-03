MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) – Tommy Tuberville tasted victory on the football field many times during a two-decade coaching career. On Tuesday, he became a winner in the political arena.
The former Auburn University football coach soundly defeated Democratic incumbent Doug Jones, a former U.S. attorney who became the first Democrat in a generation to win a Senate seat in Alabama when he beat scandal-tarred Roy Moore in a special election in 2017. Tuberville was winning more than 60 percent of the vote in incomplete results.
During the campaign, Tuberville leaned heavily on his support of – and his support from – President Donald Trump. Tuesday night, he held up his cell phone so supporters gathered at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel could hear Vice President Mike Pence’s congratulatory call.
“Thank you for delivering a great victory for President Trump, and thank you for sending a great new senator to Washington, D.C.” Pence said.
The reason Jones was in this race as the incumbent is due to a chain of events set in motion by Trump, who loomed large in this race. The president created a vacancy when he tapped then-Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general. Former state Attorney General Luther Strange, appointed to fill the seat, stumbled during the primary in 2017.
Trump’s infamous falling-out with Sessions over his handling of the Russia election interference case was the dominant issue in the GOP primary this year when the former U.S. attorney general tried to reclaim his old job. Despite no prior political experience, Tuberville rode the president’s endorsement to victory during the Republican runoff in July.
Jones, meanwhile, enjoyed a major cash advantage over Tuberville. He outspent his Republican opponent by a 4-to-1 margin. A good deal of that money financed TV ads that relentlessly depicted Tuberville as a lightweight. He also hammered Tuberville over a series of scandals involving a charity he operated and a business deal that sent a business partner to prison.
In spite of the overwhelming advantage in campaign contributions, however, Jones faced one severe liability – the “D” next to his name in a heavily Republican state. Jones tried to overcome that by highlighting bipartisan bills he had co-sponsored and that Trump had signed into law.
Tuberville’s message was simpler – he was with Trump on the big issues and Jones was against him. He spotlighted the incumbent’s votes against two Trump-nominated Supreme Court justices and attacked his positions – Jones insisted they were distortions – on hot-button issues like guns and abortion.
With Trump winning by a lopsided margin in Alabama at the top of the ticket, Jones faced headwinds he could not overcome.
Tuberville emphasized his football background on Tuesday, hurling miniature footballs into the crowd after his victory speech.
“As the media has pointed out, I didn’t get here the normal way,” he said. “I’m not a politician, and I’m not from the swamp.”
Tuberville pledged to vote the will of Alabama residents.
“I will always vote for a majority of the people in Alabama, and not for a party, like Doug Jones,” he said.
