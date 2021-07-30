Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced today the reopening of portions of Mobile Bay that were temporarily closed to the harvesting of oysters on July 7.

This includes Portersville Bay, Grand Bay and Heron Bay.

The order reopening the waters was effective at 9 a.m. today.

All public oyster reefs are managed by Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Marine Resources Division for harvest.

Catchers are reminded to check with MRD for information regarding areas open for harvest.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says it will continue to monitor bay waters and shellfish to ensure bacteriological safety. For additional information concerning the opening, contact Byron Webb, ADPH, in Mobile at 251-433-2428 or 251-331-3447.