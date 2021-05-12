TUSCALOOSA, Ala. --Presbyterian Home for Children will host a livestreamed event Thursday.

The Presbyterian Home for Children’s Sweet Home Soirée is going virtual with free admission on Thursday, May 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be hosted live from the historic First Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa.

"The virtual Sweet Home Soirée will feature video from all over the state with amazing, heart rendering stories about the people who love and the places that shaped the Presbyterian Home for Children,” said Doug Marshall, president and CEO of the Home. Viewers can watch for free.

The Home is seeking table hosts who will invite friends to “sit” with them at virtual tables.

The Home partnered with Birmingham-based Swell Fundraising to set up the event.

Anyone interested in attending or serving as a table host can sign up at the Home’s website page, www.phfc.org Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega, Alabama, is one of few organizations in the state caring for Alabama’s homeless boys and girls, along with their female caregivers in its Secure Dwellings Program.

In its Moderate Residential Care Therapeutic Program, the Home also serves teenage girls who have experienced extreme trauma or neglect.

In addition, the Home serves young female adults in crisis through its Transition to Adult Living Program and families in crisis over seven counties through its In-Home Intensive Services, Family Bridges.