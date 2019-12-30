Gulf Shores, Ala. --A prescribed burn is planned at Gulf State Park as part of a forest management plan associated with a pitcher plant bog habitat. The planned burn will take place east of the sportsplex, south of Lauder Lane and West Oak Ridge Drive.
Twin Bridges Trail and Rattlesnake Ridge Trail will have limited access between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
This prescribed burn complies with a permit from the Alabama Forestry Commission.
According to the Alabama State Parks Division, prescribed fire is an effective way to reduce wildlife risk, reduce fuel loads, enhance wildlife habitat and maintain a healthy forest ecosystem. This is especially important in the south Alabama coastal region due to vegetation type and longer growing season.
