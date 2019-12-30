ORANGE BEACH, Ala. --A prescribed burn is scheduled to be conducted by the Alabama Forestry Commission on Gulf State Park property between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31st.
The planned burn will take place east of the Orange Beach Sportsplex, south of Lauder Lane and West Oak Ridge Drive.
According to the City of Orange Beach, prescribed burns help forest management through longleaf pine restoration, fuel reduction, and invasive species control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.