Last month the Mount Vernon Arsenal and Searcy Hospital was named one of America's eleven most endangered historic places for 2019.
Thursday Alabama Historical Commission members and others hoped to bring attention to the historic site's need for preservation.
The abandoned buildings scattered throughout the site show just a glimmer of its history.
Preservation group members believe a spot on the list of our nation's most endangered places will not only give significant national attention, but state and local attention too, bringing greater awareness to the facilities significance in Alabama history and the need to save the sight before it's too late.
"If we do not understand our past then we cannot go forward."
"This is one of Alabama's true treasures and I hope that we can all be here today and show it deserves to be saved," said historian, Devereaux Bemis.
32 sites on the Mount Vernon Arsenal and Searcy Hospital property are considered historical.
Established in the 1830's, the Mount Vernon arsenal is just one of two surviving arsenals from this time.
"Much of their history remains undiscovered."
The facility continuously served a purpose up until Searcy hospital's closing in 2012.
"This really tells the story of all of our people of Alabama," said Lisa Jones with the Alabama Historical Commission.
"Military history, social humanitarian history because of the Indians, racial segregation because of it being a black hospital, science for the discovery of the causes of pellagra."
Today the abandoned historic buildings are rapidly falling apart.
"What's needed is known. What they seek is help."
"This is the blueprints to saving this place."
That "blueprint" highlights areas needing immediate attention…
"A couple years from now there's not going to be anything to save if we don't act soon," said Tommy Stoneycypher, a member of the Mount Vernon Historical Preservation Society.
But right now money is their biggest roadblock.
"Just really looking at funding, securing funding. Whether that's fundraising through the public or working with the department of mental health, state of Alabama," said Alabama Historical Commission member, Collier Neeley.
Tommy Stonecypher has lived in Mobile county his entire life and was not aware of Mount Vernon's history. He believes that's the case for most people.
"That's the challenge I see, is to make people aware of what we have and I think once they do understand what's up here they'll come to our aid and we can start moving with this."
More than 300 places have been listed on the national trust's "11 Most Endangered Places.” In its 32-year history and less than 5% of listed sites have been lost.
