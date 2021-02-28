President Biden released a video Sunday supporting the Alabama workers looking to organize a union at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer.
In the video, the President said, "Workers in Alabama – and all across America – are voting on whether to organize a union in their workplace. It’s a vitally important choice – one that should be made without intimidation or threats by employers. Every worker should have a free and fair choice to join a union."
Workers in Alabama – and all across America – are voting on whether to organize a union in their workplace. It’s a vitally important choice – one that should be made without intimidation or threats by employers.Every worker should have a free and fair choice to join a union. pic.twitter.com/2lzbyyii1g— President Biden (@POTUS) March 1, 2021
If the effort succeeds in Alabama, it could lead to more Amazon workers organizing at locations across the nation. Amazon has a history of stopping unionizing efforts at its warehouses and Whole Foods grocery stores
Workers have until the end of March to vote on the union. A majority of the 6,000 employees in Bessemer have to vote 'yes' in order to unionize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.