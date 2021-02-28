President Biden released a video Sunday supporting the Alabama workers looking to organize a union at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer.

In the video, the President said, "Workers in Alabama – and all across America – are voting on whether to organize a union in their workplace. It’s a vitally important choice – one that should be made without intimidation or threats by employers. Every worker should have a free and fair choice to join a union."

If the effort succeeds in Alabama, it could lead to more Amazon workers organizing at locations across the nation. Amazon has a history of stopping unionizing efforts at its warehouses and Whole Foods grocery stores

Workers have until the end of March to vote on the union. A majority of the 6,000 employees in Bessemer have to vote 'yes' in order to unionize.