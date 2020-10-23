PENSACOLA, Fla (WALA) -- President Donald Trump held one of his signature rallies at the Pensacola Airport with several thousand turning out for what will probably be his last rally in Northwest Florida before election day.
“Hello Pensacola, hello Florida,” President Trump said at the start of his speech. “We love Florida.”
From the moment President Trump took the stage, his supporters were on their feet.
“This election is a choice between a Trump super recovery and a Biden super depression because that’s what you’re going to have,” he said.
President Trump using the hour-long-plus rally to talk Biden, COVID, and the Supreme Court.
This event at the Pensacola Airport was the second in Florida on Friday.
In the Panhandle, President Trump’s supporters waiting all day for him.
“This is my first rally and to be able to see him there’s just no words to describe it,” said Alesia Tucker.
“He’s doing great in the economy and just great for America,” said Mario Ponce. “I just wanted to come out here to support and show him I will be voting for him and so will my family.”
President Trump is very familiar with Northwest Florida holding rallies here at least four other times in the past four years.
The President not just thinking about Florida during his stop, he also called out his supporters in Alabama.
“How many people here are from Alabama,” he asked. “Whoa.”
The President’s big message, just a week and half before election day, vote.
