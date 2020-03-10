UPDATE: Jeff Sessions responds to President Trump's recent endorsement on Twitter. In the tweet he states:
"Of course, President Trump can endorse anyone he chooses for the U.S. Senate election in Alabama. But the Constitution expressly empowers the people of Alabama, and only them, to select their Senator. I intend to take my case directly to the people of Alabama. Even before he declared for the presidency, I fought for the principles that Donald Trump so effectively advocated in the campaign and has advanced as President. I believed in those principles then, I have always fought for them, and I will continue to do so."
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- President Donald Trump delivered another blow to the Jeff Sessions campaign when he tweeted an endorsement for Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday.
Trump wrote, "Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) is running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama. Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down! Tommy will protect your Second Amendment (which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama!"
In three weeks, Republicans in Alabama will decide the runoff between the former Auburn football coach and the former Senator and Attorney General.
And a new poll shows Tuberville with a big lead.
Montgomery-based Cygnal puts Tuberville’s support at 51.5 percent of likely GOP runoff voters. Sessions had the backing of 39.5 percent.
The survey, conducted Friday through Sunday, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.86 percent.
The winner takes on Sen. Doug Jones in the fall.
