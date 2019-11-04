Firefighters in Prichard had their hands full late Monday morning and early in the afternoon with a smoky fire.
And the source is a familiar problem.
The blaze broke out at an abandoned home on Bullshead Avenue near Neely Avenue.
No one was hurt, but firefighters fought to keep it from spreading to a funeral home not far away.
Fire officials are still investigating the cause, but they say abandoned homes can be a problem in Prichard, and a neighbor says the area needed to be cleaned up.
Fire Chief David Hale said, "Abandoned, blighted properties in any area are a problem. Fortunately, we were called out to this particular one. This is something that, you know, we have to prepare ourselves and be ready to respond whenever those calls come in."
A woman who lives a few houses away spoke about the incident.
She said, "It was an abandoned home."
When asked if abandoned homes were a problem in the area, she said, "Yeah. They need to come over here and do something about those bushes, too. Snakes and everything be coming out those bushes."
Prichard officials say you can report abandoned houses to the city's Environmental Department at at 452-7887
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.