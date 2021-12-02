Dozens of law enforcement officers escorted Madison "Skip" Nicholson’s body from Pensacola to Wilcox County Thursday afternoon.

Multiple agencies from Florida and Alabama were part of the procession.

Hundreds of people stood on the side of the road and watched it go by, including longtime friend Belinda White who knew the deputy.

"Skip you done a fine job and everybody loved you. You will be truly missed, truly missed," White said.

All along Highway 31, hundreds of people paid their respects.

Nicholson was responding to a domestic violence call with another deputy when he was shot.

His community now remembering him for the hero he was.

"Just a good guy, good guy," White said. "Wilcox Jaguars I know they're gonna miss him, Camden. Just a good guy all around guy."

That outpouring of love continued on social media.

From Governor Kay Ivey to law enforcement agencies including Escambia County, Monroe County, and many more.

White says she was one of Nicholson's longtime friends and had to stop when the procession went through.

"I knew Mr. Skip years ago, real good guy," White said. "Like I said everybody knew him, just a real good guy."

Wilcox County Chief Deputy Trent Gulley was also shot, he's expected to be okay.