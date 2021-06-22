MOBILE, Ala. --Cassie Gurganus, C.G.C., a certified genetic counselor at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joins Lenise Ligon today on FOX10 News at 4PM to talk about prostate cancer and how inherited genetic mutations can increase a man’s risk of developing it.

It is very similar to the way that breast cancer can be genetic - a person is born with a harmful difference (mutation) in a tumor suppressor gene.

These tumor suppressor genes are good genes that everyone has – i.e. everyone has a BRCA1 and a BRCA2 gene. But if you have a mutation in that gene, then the gene is shut off, and you are no longer fully protected from cancer.

Each tumor suppressor gene is associated with different cancers. For instance, if a person has a mutation in the BRCA1 gene then they have an increased risk for breast cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and melanoma. But if a person has a mutation in the CHEK2, then they would have an increased lifetime risk for breast, prostate, and colon cancer.

That’s one reason why it is important for a patient to meet with a genetic counselor – so that we can take a full personal and family history to figure out which genes should be included on their test.