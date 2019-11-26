SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a Purdue University student died in a 200-foot (60-meter) fall while rappelling in a cave.
News outlets report 21-year-old Trever Col died Saturday after his equipment failed in Valhalla Cave Preserve in northern Alabama. The cave is known for its 227-foot (69-meter) pitch and its mile-long (1.5-kilometer) walkway at the bottom.
Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips says Col was one of five Purdue students exploring the cave. All were experienced hikers with cavern access permits. Phillips says Col's rigging had come loose due to a knot in the rope and Col fell while trying to fix it.
Purdue officials say Col was a senior from Austin, Texas, who was studying mechanical engineering.
Phillips says Col is the third person to die in the cave this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.