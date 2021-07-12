CHATOM, Ala..(WALA)--As rainy days continue here in our area, communities are starting to feel the effects.

Fox 10 traveled to Chatom Monday afternoon to see firsthand what this rain is leaving behind.

“A lot of rain is hurting a lot of people. I usually sell about 10 to 14-thousand crickets a week. Right now, I’m down to about two-thousand crickets a week. It’s made a big impact money wise,” said bait shop owner Robby Tate.

Monday, we saw standing water and puddles throughout Mobile and Washington counties.

With the high temperatures and rain, nobody is fishing. So, bait shops like Tate’s are suffering.

But he isn’t the only one. Lumber and gardening businesses are also hurting. And right now, there’s no end in sight.

“Everything is affected. Grass cutting. People can’t cut grass now. People can’t get out and work in their yards. I Hope it stops yesterday. Just hang in there and wait until it clears up. But it’s affecting everybody. Grocery stores and everything,” Tate said.

According to Tate, even if the rain were to stop, it would still take around three weeks for his business to get back up and running.