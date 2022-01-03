Rain turns to snow across parts of Alabama

It was a wild weather swing in Alabama as high temperatures in the 80s on Saturday turned to snow in places on Sunday.

WBRC-TV in Birmingham reports rain turned to sleet and snow Sunday after 6 p.m. starting from West Alabama spreading east. The snow in some high elevations caused a few slick spots and reduced visibility at times.

The rain, sleet and snow bands tracked through the region until 3 a.m. Snow was falling thick in Gardendale after 11 p.m.

Alabama Department of Transportation crews in Birmingham filled special truck tanks with brine and treated travel lanes on Interstate 59.

At one point, Alabama Power reported more than 10,000 customers lost power. You can access their outage map here.

In south Alabama, FOX10 viewers submitted video clips of snow falling Sunday night in Clarke County.

With temperatures drastically dropping Sunday night and into this week, shelters across Mobile were preparing for a rush of people seeking warmth.

At the northern end of the state, WAFF-TV reports power outages all across the Tennessee Valley because of the winter storm.