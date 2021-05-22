ROANOKE, Ala. --The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating Myong Ja So.
So is a 61 year old Asian female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
She was last seen on May 22, 2021 wearing a long sleeve black under armor shirt, navy blue leggings, pink sandals and glasses in the area of Randolph County Road 16 in Roanoke around 12:00 a.m.
She may be travelling in a 2007 white Toyota Camry bearing AL tag 56BY786.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Myong Ja So, please contact the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at 256-357-2309.
