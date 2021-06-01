Ray Norris officially out as Clarke County sheriff

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WALA) -- Ray Norris is officially out as Clarke County sheriff. His resignation was effective on June 1.
By stepping down, Norris avoided an impeachment effort by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Marshall accused Norris of corruption. Norris was due to appear before the Alabama Supreme Court to answer the impeachment charges, but he chose to resign.
Marshall said Norris could still face criminal charges.
