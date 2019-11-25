Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher, the second man arrested in connection to the disappearance of college student Aniah Blanchard, is accused of disposing of evidence.
Fisher faces kidnapping first degree charges.
Authorities say they met with Blanchard's family members on October 24 in reference to a missing person complaint.
Blanchard's vehicle, a black 2017 Honda CRV was located abandoned in Montgomery the following day and blood evidence was discovered in "the passenger's compartment of the vehicle that was indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury."
Authorities identified 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed as a person of interest in Blanchard's disappearance on November 7. He was captured the following day in Escambia County, Fla.
According to officials, "further investigation revealed that Antwain Shamar Fisher, alias, "Squirmy," alias, provided material assistance to Yazeed by providing transportation to Yazeed, and disposing of evidence."
