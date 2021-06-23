EAST BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) -- The Red Cross has been on the scene since the EF-2 tornado hit East Brewton on Saturday.

Volunteers opened a shelter and served more than 1,600 hot meals to storm victims and cleanup crews.

"We're out there all the time preparing for things like this. We have feeding partners in the area, shelter partners and we have financial donations and that's where they go," said Mike Brown, Executive Director of the South Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross. "Thanks to our financial donors we're able to stockpile this stuff, have it here locally and if it's not local we bring it here extra quick but we're ready to go because we're prepared."