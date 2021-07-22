MOBILE, Ala --According to the Alabama Marine Resources Division, after monitoring Alabama's recreational red snapper landings through the Snapper Check program, they have determined that the season can remain open for private and state charter vessel anglers until further notice.
As of Monday, July 19, 2021, anglers have harvested 751,507 pounds of Alabama's 1,122,662 pound federal quota.
For future weekly red snapper landing updates, click here.
