ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. --According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, skeletal remains found in a wooded area off a gated private road that intersects with Canaan Church Road have now been identified.
A forensic laboratory has now positively identified the skeletal remains as Shari Saunders.
Saunders left Norfolk, Virginia traveling to Monroeville, Alabama to visit with family. On August 4, 2018, she was listed as a missing person and entered into a nationwide database.
According to ECSO, on August 13, 2018, Saunders' vehicle was located on a dirt road off Canaan Church Road in Conecuh County, Alabama.
A search of the area was completed by the Conecuh, Escambia, and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices but she was not located at the time.
Additional evidence is being evaluated by other forensic labs, and the Sheriff’s Offices are focusing on particular suspects.
