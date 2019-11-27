MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The human remains found in Macon County are those of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, investigators said Wednesday.
Now that the case is officially a homicide investigation, additional charges are expected to be brought against Ibraheem Yazeed, the man currently accused of kidnapping Blanchard.
Blanchard was last seen alive on October 23 when investigators said Yazeed attacked and abducted her outside of a convenience store in Auburn. Her car was found two days later about 60 miles away in Montgomery with her blood inside.
Surveillance video from the store connected Yazeed to the case. He was arrested on November 7 when authorities found him in Escambia County, Florida.
Blanchard's remains were discovered Monday, November 25, when investigators searched a wooded area off of Macon County Road 2, between Auburn and Montgomery. Investigators have not said what first led them to that scene.
Two other men have also been arrested in the case. Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher is accused of providing transportation to Yazeed and helping him dispose of evidence, and David Johnson Jr. is charged with hindering prosecution.
